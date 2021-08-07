1911 Announces Special Drink To Be Featured at The NY State Fair

Are you ready for it? The Great New York State Fair is right around the corner and 1911 Established is prepared to help you stay hydrated and quenched with the announcement of their specialty drink for this year.

We've seen some great creations from them in the past, and this year will be just as great. In 2018, we were graced with the arrival of the 'Tipsy Cow' - the fan favorite made from Byrne Dairy Chocolate Milk, Cold Brew Coffee from Recess Coffee, and 1911 Cold Brew Coffee Vodka. 2019 was the 'Dizzy uNYcorn' - a colorful concoction with 1911 Tropical Vodka, lemonade and blue curacao. They also brewed a specialty cider just for the Fair.

1911 is bringing back the lemonade, but in a different way than featured in the 'Dizzy uNYcorn.' This year's drink, which is yet to have a name, is a frozen blueberry lemonade with a bunch of candies on top!

While at the Fair, you can find 1911 in two different locations: near the west entrance of the Horticulture building, and near the Expo Center on the Fair’s west end. On top of their specialty drinks, they also have different ciders on tap and you can purchase some of their products to bring home.

“The State Fair has really become a major showcase for us,” Eddie Brennan told Syracuse.com. “It’s almost grown into its own business. And the timing is perfect, since the alcohol beverage stands at the Fair are a good way for us to remind people that fall apple picking season is just around the corner."

Do you have any suggestions for the name?

