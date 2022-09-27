Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country

USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online.

New York State has gotten a shout-out in several lists, like Haunted Hotels and Waterfront Destinations, but this recognition is special. It's in a category New York prides itself in, so much that it's our State Fruit. Apple Orchards!

Credit - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Credit - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards loading...

Not only did Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette make the Top 10, but they actually came in at #3 on the list. Home to the 1911 Distillery and a variety of different apples, it's no surprise they are getting this well deserved recognition.

What is surprising is that no other apple orchards in New York made the list. Sure, they are competing with so many other worthy candidates, but it is hard to believe with how many amazing options our state has, only ONE made the Top 10.

Credit - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Credit - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards loading...

Want to know the only two orchards that were ranked above Beak and Skiff? Take a look for yourself!

2. Mercier Orchards - Blue Ridge, Georgia

Credit - Mercier Orchards via Facebook Credit - Mercier Orchards via Facebook loading...

1. Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland

Credit - Milburn Orchards Credit - Milburn Orchards loading...

Here's USA Today's 10Best Apple Orchards...

1. Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland

2. Mercier Orchards - Blue Ridge, Georgia

3. Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - LaFayette, New York

4. Deal's Orchard - Jefferson, Iowa

5. Spicer Orchards - Fenton, Michigan

6. Libby & Son U-Picks - Limerick, Maine

7. Sky Top Orchard - Flat Rock, North Carolina

8. Johnson's Corner Farm - Medford, New Jersey

9. Jaswell's Farm - Smithfield, Rhode Island

10. Tougas Family Farm - Northborough, Massachusetts

If you're thinking of going apple picking this year, you have to check out some of these other favorites in Central New York.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

These Five Fright Night Attractions Will Definitely Freak You Out Fright Nights is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of October. You can find the factory at 1 Lepage Place, Syracuse NY. Here's a look at the different attractions they have to offer.

Road Trip! Otsego County Means Baseball, Breweries, and A Whole Lot of History! Otsego County is known throughout America as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. But this beautiful county in Central New York has much more to offer other than just baseball. Art, museums, breweries, fine dining, unusual and historic sites, classic small-town American villages and towns, parks and rivers, and so much more.