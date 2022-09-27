Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online.
New York State has gotten a shout-out in several lists, like Haunted Hotels and Waterfront Destinations, but this recognition is special. It's in a category New York prides itself in, so much that it's our State Fruit. Apple Orchards!
Not only did Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette make the Top 10, but they actually came in at #3 on the list. Home to the 1911 Distillery and a variety of different apples, it's no surprise they are getting this well deserved recognition.
What is surprising is that no other apple orchards in New York made the list. Sure, they are competing with so many other worthy candidates, but it is hard to believe with how many amazing options our state has, only ONE made the Top 10.
Want to know the only two orchards that were ranked above Beak and Skiff? Take a look for yourself!
2. Mercier Orchards - Blue Ridge, Georgia
1. Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland
Here's USA Today's 10Best Apple Orchards...
1. Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland
2. Mercier Orchards - Blue Ridge, Georgia
3. Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - LaFayette, New York
4. Deal's Orchard - Jefferson, Iowa
5. Spicer Orchards - Fenton, Michigan
6. Libby & Son U-Picks - Limerick, Maine
7. Sky Top Orchard - Flat Rock, North Carolina
8. Johnson's Corner Farm - Medford, New Jersey
9. Jaswell's Farm - Smithfield, Rhode Island
10. Tougas Family Farm - Northborough, Massachusetts
If you're thinking of going apple picking this year, you have to check out some of these other favorites in Central New York.