Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Tour Stopping In Syracuse

The Prince of Darkness insists he's not retiring, but this will be his last extended tour .

The 69-year-old tells Rolling Stone that this will be his last world tour, again. Back in the 90's, Ozzy said he was retiring with the 'No More Tours' tour, so this tour is named the 'No More Tours 2' tour which ironically will take 2 years to finish.

We can expect to hear "Paranoid," ''Crazy Train," ''Mama, I'm Coming Home,'' "No More Tears," and [Bark at the Moon's] "Waiting for Darkness" which Ozzy says he's never done on stage.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy winner will play at the at the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 1 with opener Stone Sour. Syracuse.com says tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, the Box Office at Oncenter or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $29.50 for lawn seats to $59.50, $99.50, $125 and $250 for the pavilion; additional fees may apply.

