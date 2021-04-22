Dave Matthews Band, Matchbox 20 Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates For Syracuse

Mark it down on the calendar: the Dave Matthews Band will officially be returning to Syracuse this year.

The pandemic has forced many musical acts to cancel their tours and reschedule dates, uncertain of what the future looks like for the year. Despite that, many are continuing with their tour dates this year - just shifting them to a later date.

On Thursday, the Dave Matthews Band announced new dates for their tour starting on July 23 in North Carolina. The show that was originally scheduled to take place at St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse will now take place August 18.

The rescheduled dates also include a two night stint at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 18 and 19.

According to Syracuse.com, Dave Matthews Band last played the St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview in 2016 and 2018. DMB sold out the 2016 concert and was near capacity in 2018, when traffic and shuttle issues prevented some fans from arriving before the show started.

Tickets for the show from previous dates will still be honored.

Matchbox 20 will shift into the slot where Dave Matthews Band was scheduled to open up the concert season at St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview.

They'll be hitting the stage with The Wallflowers on July 23, which originally belonged to DMB before the restructuring of their tour dates.

Tickets for both of these shows are on sale at Livenation.com. When you go into the purchasing area, Live Nation hits you with the following message:

As official local health guidelines evolve regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, the venue may shift seating configurations and increase capacity.