There's a bunch of summer plans that we all had planned that got the axe thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. For many of us, this includes any concerts that were scheduled for over the summer.

Many different tours were scheduled to come to Lakeview Ampitheater this summer. Maybe you bought tickets but weren't sure on the status of the show? All of the shows that were booked for 2020 in Syracuse have either been cancelled, or postponed/rescheduled.

Below are the shows that were scheduled, whether or not they were cancelled, postponed or rescheduled and what will happen in each case.

2020 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Concert Lineup

May 30: Slipknot — Canceled

May 30: Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist — Canceled

May 31: Zac Brown Band — Canceled

June 5: Sugarland — Canceled

June 23: Megadeth and Lamb of God — Postponed to 2021

June 26: KidzBop Live — Postponed, new date to be announced soon

July 3: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood — Postponed to June 28, 2021

July 5: Doobie Brothers – Postponed to August 8, 2021

July 10: Tim McGraw — Canceled

July 10: truTV’s Impractical Jokers “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” Starring The Tenderloins – Postponed to August 27, 2021 at the Oncenter

July 19: matchbox twenty — Postponed

July 22: Dave Matthews Band — Postponed to July 21, 2021

July 24: Chris Stapleton — Postponed to July 24, 2021

July 29: Nickelback — Canceled

July 30: Daryl Hall & John Oates — Postponed to 2021

August 1: Breaking Benjamin — Canceled

August 5: Foreigner — Canceled

August 6: Thomas Rhett — Postponed to June 10, 2021

August 7: Brad Paisley — Canceled

August 8: Disturbed — Postponed to 2021

August 13: Jason Aldean — Canceled

August 15: The Black Keys — Canceled

August 15: Psychic Medium John Edward – Canceled

August 16: Goo Goo Dolls — Postponed to August 12, 2021

August 19: Santana – Earth, Wind, & Fire — Postponed to August 18, 2021

August 20: Kenney Chesney — Postponed until 2021

August 21: Incubus — Canceled

August 25: Ratt with Skid Row, Slaughter and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer – Canceled

August 28: Sam Hunt — Canceled

September 6: Lady A — Canceled

The Bachelor Live on Stage — Postponed, dates to be determined

An American In Paris — Canceled

Louis C.K. — Postponed, date to be determined

If your event has been cancelled, Live Nation says ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events. If your show is at a Live Nation venue (like the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center) you will have 30 days to opt-in to receive a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets.

If your show has been rescheduled, tickets will automatically be valid for the new date unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Live Nation says emails are sent to ticket holders notifying them of their options.

If your show has been postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days have passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, a 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.

[H/T WSYR]