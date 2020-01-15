Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Coming To CNY And Upstate

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood kick off the North American summer tour this June.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan, and Grammy Winner, Steve Winwood, will play 23 shows together this summer and make three stops in and around CNY.

A Citi card ticket pre-sale runs from Jan. 21 at 10 AM - Jan. 24 at 10 PM. General tickets go on sale Jan. 25 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Prices range from $29.50 to $149.50, plus fees. A limited number of lawn four-packs are also available.

Walter Becker and Donald Fagen formed Steely Dan while they were students at Bard College in the early '70s. They enjoyed a successful ten-year run before the band broke up. Becker and Fagen reformed Steely Dan in 1993 and recorded Two Against Nature (2000), which won four Grammy Awards. Walter Becker has since died of esophageal cancer on September 3, 2017.

Steve Winwood has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Higher Love,” “Roll With It,” and many more.

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood 2020 North American Tour

June 2 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 6 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 9 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 14 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Huntsman

June 17 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 20 - Memphis, TN @ TBA

June 23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

June 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 3 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 7 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 8 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts