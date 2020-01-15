Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Coming To CNY And Upstate
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood kick off the North American summer tour this June.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan, and Grammy Winner, Steve Winwood, will play 23 shows together this summer and make three stops in and around CNY.
A Citi card ticket pre-sale runs from Jan. 21 at 10 AM - Jan. 24 at 10 PM. General tickets go on sale Jan. 25 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Prices range from $29.50 to $149.50, plus fees. A limited number of lawn four-packs are also available.
Walter Becker and Donald Fagen formed Steely Dan while they were students at Bard College in the early '70s. They enjoyed a successful ten-year run before the band broke up. Becker and Fagen reformed Steely Dan in 1993 and recorded Two Against Nature (2000), which won four Grammy Awards. Walter Becker has since died of esophageal cancer on September 3, 2017.
Steve Winwood has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Higher Love,” “Roll With It,” and many more.
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood 2020 North American Tour
June 2 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 4 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 6 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 9 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 14 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Huntsman
June 17 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 20 - Memphis, TN @ TBA
June 23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
June 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 3 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 7 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 8 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 11 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts