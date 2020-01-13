3 Spots to Catch Foreigner, Kansas and Europe With The Jukebox Heroes Tour
This URGENT message is for you! The Jukebox Heroes Tour is coming to CNY!
Who's ready for an unforgettable night of Rock?
“I Want To Know What Love Is.” “Cold As Ice.” “Hot Blooded.” “Juke Box Hero.” “Urgent.” “Dust In The Wind.” “Carry on Wayward Son.” “Point of Know Return.” “The Final Countdown.” “Carrie.”
Hear the iconic songs of summer by rock’s ultimate Juke Box Heroes. Legendary band FOREIGNER, special guest KANSAS, and featuring EUROPE will bring these hits to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Darien Lake Amphitheater, and SPAC this summer with the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.
KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times. Last month "Carry On Wayward Son" was certified as a 4x Platinum-selling single, and "Dust in the Wind" was certified as a 3x Platinum-selling single by RIAA.
EUROPE’s Joey Tempest (vocals), John Norum (guitars), Mic Michaeli (keyboards), John Leven (bass) and Ian Haugland (drums) are still playing concerts worldwide after 30 years, and releasing new music.
Tickets go on sale on January 17th at 10 am local time at livenation.com.
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe 'Juke Box Heroes' 2020 Tour:
July 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 17 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 4 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept.1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 9 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater