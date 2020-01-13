This URGENT message is for you! The Jukebox Heroes Tour is coming to CNY!

Who's ready for an unforgettable night of Rock?

“I Want To Know What Love Is.” “Cold As Ice.” “Hot Blooded.” “Juke Box Hero.” “Urgent.” “Dust In The Wind.” “Carry on Wayward Son.” “Point of Know Return.” “The Final Countdown.” “Carrie.”

Hear the iconic songs of summer by rock’s ultimate Juke Box Heroes. Legendary band FOREIGNER, special guest KANSAS, and featuring EUROPE will bring these hits to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Darien Lake Amphitheater, and SPAC this summer with the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.

KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times. Last month "Carry On Wayward Son" was certified as a 4x Platinum-selling single, and "Dust in the Wind" was certified as a 3x Platinum-selling single by RIAA.

EUROPE’s Joey Tempest (vocals), John Norum (guitars), Mic Michaeli (keyboards), John Leven (bass) and Ian Haugland (drums) are still playing concerts worldwide after 30 years, and releasing new music.

Tickets go on sale on January 17th at 10 am local time at livenation.com.

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe 'Juke Box Heroes' 2020 Tour:

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 17 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 4 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept.1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 9 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater