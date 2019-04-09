‘Dislodged’ Metal Rods Forced Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Postponement

Sharon Osbourne said her husband Ozzy Osbourne “feels terrible” about his latest round of farewell tour postponements and revealed the reason the decision had been taken.

She explained that metal rods inserted into his body after his near-fatal quad bike accident in 2003 had become dislodged after a fall.

Last week, Osbourne suspended his live plans for the rest of 2019 after a third health alert in recent months. He recently called off a run of dates after being hospitalized with the flu, after earlier changing his schedule as a result of a hand infection.

“He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis that went to pneumonia,” Sharon said on her CBS show The Talk yesterday. “He came out of the hospital and he had a band accident at home … he fell in the middle of the night. And years ago, previously, had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he’d done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel this year’s events.”

She added that Ozzy was “good, he’s fine, he’s great,” but noted, “He just feels terrible. He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible.”

The 2003 incident left Osbourne in a coma for eight days and with injuries requiring major reconstructive surgery. In his 2010 memoir I Am Ozzy he wrote that his "short-term memory seemed worse, but maybe that was just age, or the sleeping pills. And my rib cage is still full of screws and bolts and metal rods. When I walk through an airport metal detector these days, a klaxon goes off in the Pentagon.”

The No More Tours 2 dates originally scheduled for this year are set to be rescheduled for 2020. Osbourne has frequently stated that, despite the "farewell" tag, he wasn't planning to retire at the end of the run.