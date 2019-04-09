Hunt’s Tomato Past Recalled For Possible Mold

Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added has been recalled due to concerns of a possible moldy product.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans. They say :

After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.

Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

The recalled tomato paste was distributed for retail sale in the U.S. Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.