7 Odd Museums In or Near Central New York

With Memorial Day coming up in May, you could make plans to observe the holiday by attending a special museum in its honor right in the Finger Lakes.

The Memorial Day Museum (pictured) is just one of the many cool and unusual museums that you've probably never heard of--and they're all in right in our own backyard. Everyone's familiar with the most famous museums in New York State, like the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Here are 7 Other Cool and Unusual Museums In or Near Central New York:

Brain Museum

Each brain on display is kept in a liquefied clear glass box and can be closely examined. The museum does not have regular hours, but free tours can be arranged through the University of Buffalo School of Medicine.

Memorial Day Museum

Waterloo, located between Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, is the birthplace of Memorial Day. The small Finger Lakes town became the official birthplace of the holiday when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law in 1966.

North American Fiddler Museum

Located in an old house on a remote dirt road deep in the Tug Hill Plateau region in Redfield, this museum has many musical instruments on display, some dating back to the 1800s.

National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum

This small museum is located in a church in Peterboro, about 10 miles east of Cazenovia in Madison County. The town was the home of Geritt Smith, a native Utican who ran for president in 1848, and who was one of the top abolitionists of his day.

National Bottle Museum

Located in Ballston Spa, once famous for its natural mineral springs, the museum holds more than 2,000 historic bottles. Be sure to check out the collection of rare outhouse bottles.

The Drain Tile Museum

Scotsman John Johnston came to the Geneva area of Upstate in 1838 and covered nearly 50 square miles of his farm with underground tiles, which triggered superior drainage, and produced great harvests.

Kazoo Museum

You can't miss this museum, just south of Buffalo, because there's a giant kazoo on the roof.