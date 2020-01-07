Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Are Working on Music Together

Sharon Osbourne said her husband Ozzy Osbourne was collaborating on a song with Elton John as part of a year of “good stuff.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman endured a difficult 2019, with a series of health setbacks forcing him to postpone his touring plans. But he ended the year by recording a new album, Ordinary Man, which is set for release in the coming weeks.

Asked on her TV show The Talk what the coming year held for Ozzy, Sharon replied, “A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his band, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans. And yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff.”

She didn’t clarify if the collaboration with John appeared on Ordinary Man or if it’s a separate project. Guests on the upcoming album include Slash, whose Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith served as the rhythm section for studio sessions.

Osbourne and John, who have been friends for decades, last worked together on the 2011 animated movie Gnomeo & Juliet, which was produced by John’s Rocket Films and featured John's music on the soundtrack; Osbourne voiced the role of Fawn in the movie. A third film in the series is unlikely after 2018’s Sherlock Gnomes bombed.

Last year, Osbourne told how John had offered support and encouragement during the darkest times of his recuperation. “Elton told me to get off the couch and start walking, which was what I needed, as I couldn’t move off it for months,” the metal icon told the Sun.

“He was right. Elton is a sweetheart. He has phoned me throughout all this. He was at the house the other day with his two boys. They are great kids. They are such a good family. You would be surprised. When you are feeling miserable, you find out who is a friend and who doesn’t give a shit.”