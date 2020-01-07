Little Falls Fire Claims One Life At Snyder Apartments

An overnight fire claimed the life of one person in Little Falls.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning and Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask has confirmed that one person was found dead at the Snyder Apartments on Main Street.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated and we will provide more details as the become available.

Meanwhile, the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting other residents displaced by the blaze. They say, twelve people were given emotional support and comfort kits and assistance from the Red Cross will continue to be available.