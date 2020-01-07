Looking For Someone To Drive The Wienermobile For 1 Year
You can be driving the 27-foot Weiner Mobile. The assignment will be one year, full time and they're looking for a college graduate. This could be the opportunity of a lifetime.
Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.
We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," the job opening reads.