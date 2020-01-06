Bills Fans Raise Over $7,000 For Alzheimer’s After Baltimore Radio Host Bashes City

Last week, a Baltimore radio host named Jerry Coleman bashed both the Bills and the city of Buffalo with comments on the air. He called the Buffalo, "a city of losers."

Bills fans were obviously upset by the hateful comments but it did help out a great cause in response.

According to WIVB, Bills fans have donated more than $7,000 for the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, after the comments made by Coleman. The radio host has a link posted as his pinned tweet on Twitter to help Alzheimer's and Bills Mafia founder and 26 Shirts owner Del Reid (who Coleman first bashed) let Bills fan know he wanted good to come of the comments.

The Alzheimer's Association of WNY thanked Bills Mafia for their donations.