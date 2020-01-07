Heartbroken CNY Husky Has His Heart Healed by New Family
A heartbroken husky who was struggling in a Central New York shelter has found a new home.
Shadow, a 5-year-old husky, was at the Herkimer Humane Society waiting for a new home. Initially, it was thought Shadow was a stray but later it was learned that his owner was the one who dropped him off.
After hundreds of Central New York animal lovers shared Shadow's story, a man who recently lost his beloved husky has stepped forward to open his home to Shadow, mending the sad's dogs broken heart.
There are still many dogs awaiting adoption at the Herkimer Humane Society. You can contact them at (315) 866-3255 or visit their website at herkimerhumanesociety.org.