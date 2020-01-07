Heartbroken CNY Husky Has His Heart Healed by New Family

A heartbroken husky who was struggling in a Central New York shelter has found a new home.

Shadow, a 5-year-old husky, was at the Herkimer Humane Society waiting for a new home. Initially, it was thought Shadow was a stray but later it was learned that his owner was the one who dropped him off.

After hundreds of Central New York animal lovers shared Shadow's story, a man who recently lost his beloved husky has stepped forward to open his home to Shadow, mending the sad's dogs broken heart.

Credit: Angela Suppa

There are still many dogs awaiting adoption at the Herkimer Humane Society. You can contact them at (315) 866-3255 or visit their website at herkimerhumanesociety.org.