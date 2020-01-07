Soar above the clouds and take in breath-taking views with a winter gondola ride up a New York mountain.

There are so many winter sports you can enjoy when the flakes fly, including skiing and snowboarding. If flying down a mountain isn't quite your thing, or you just want to try something new, consider the Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid.

The eight-passenger Cloudsplitter Gondola takes riders from the Main Base Lodge to the top of Little Whiteface. You'll enjoy views of the mountain's streams, ski trails, steep rock faces and thick forests. As the gondola climbs, you'll be able to see Lake Placid . and Lake Champlain to the east. At the top, there's an observation deck and picnic area to enjoy.

The gondola is open daily from 8:30am - 3:15pm. Tickets are $24 for adults and teens, seniors and children $18, and kids 6 and under are free. For more information, visit the Whiteface website.

