Ozzy Osbourne Still Aiming for 2020 Tour: ‘If I’m Well Enough’

Ozzy Osbourne is hoping his health won't prevent his farewell tour from taking place as planned.

"This last year has been hell for me," he said during CBS' Grammy Red Carpet Live program. "I've had surgery on my neck. I've announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock 'n' roll year for me.”

Osbourne revealed last week that he has PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson's disease. It was discovered while he was recovering from a fall that dislodged metal rods in his neck that were placed there in 2003 following an ATV accident. Osbourne postponed the entirety of his 2019 tour and, while he initially planned to return to the road on May 27, he admitted he may not be physically up to the challenge.

"If I'm well enough, I'll work towards it," he said. "I'm having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I'm trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery's not easy."

"Seeing how far Dad's come this year and how far he's come in the last week alone has just been incredible," daughter Kelly, who was at Ozzy's side at the Grammys last night, noted. "I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane."

Osbourne plans to tour in support of his upcoming album, Ordinary Man, which will be released Feb. 21. The title track features Osbourne singing with Elton John and guitar work by Slash.