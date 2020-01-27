There’s Fun to Spare with Winter Bowling on Ice in New York

Take a sport nearly anyone can do, and give it a winter update by putting it on ice.

You may have heard of curling, which takes place on ice, but what about bowling on ice? It's the latest addition to the Canalside in Buffalo, where you can ride bikes on ice, try ice bumpers cars, and of course, skate.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Canalside is part of Buffalo's harbor, and features enough activities to keep the whole family engaged. When every one is tuckered out, there are even heated igloos to keep you warm.

If you're up for a road trip, the hours are:

Monday: Closed (except Presidents’ Day and MLK Jr. Day)

Tuesday: Closed (except Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve)

Wednesday - 5:15pm - 7pm

Thursday - 5:15pm - 7pm

Friday - 5:15pm - 10pm

Saturday - 5:15pm - 10pm

Sunday - 5:15pm - 8pm

Special weekday hours will be in effect during school break period, and special events can impact hours. During the 'Backyard Classic' on February 21-23, there will be no bowling.

The cost is $25.00 per lane, which can accommodate 2-8 people for 45 minutes.

For more information on everything available at the Canalside, visit their website at buffalowaterfront.com

[H/T NewYorkUpstate.com]