Should New York License Plates Include Emojis?

Apparently we could start seeing emojis on license plates in the near future. While this isn't officially being considered in New York quite yet, a state representative in Vermont wants to let residents bring their favorite graphics from their cells to the streets.

According to the Washington Post, the emojis would be an addition to a plate's numbers and letters, and there would only be specific emojis to choose from. Vermont State Representative Rebecca White proposed the new bill last week, but there's no clear date as to when a final decision will be made or which emojis will be available.

Are you on board with emojis coming to New York plates? Or should New York representatives just focus on more pressing matters?