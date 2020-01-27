Forestport Man Arrested Following Meth Bust

A Forestport man is facing several drug charges following a raid on Friday.

State Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Dustin Road regarding a narcotics investigation, just before 6 a.m.

Investigators say as a result of the search warrant they seized 1 gram of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of liquid methamphetamine, a digital scale, a number of meth making materials and a loaded Remington rifle.

Troopers arrested and charged 59-year-old Charles Strain, who is a convicted felon, with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.