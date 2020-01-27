Coronavirus Case Confirmed Less Than 100 Miles Away From Buffalo

The deadly Coronavirus is closer to New York than you think.

Doctors have a confirmed case of the virus in a hospital in Toronto.

A 50-year-old man had the virus and has been in isolation since he returned to Toronto after a trip to China on Saturday. The virus causes flu-like symptoms in the infected person and can be spread during person to person contact.

Doctors are also testing the man's wife for the infection.

The virus has already killed 81 people in China and there are over 2700 known cases of the virus across the globe.

5 confirmed cases have been reported in the United States.