If you have, I don't think you ever forget it.

We got talking about some guy in Chicago that was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a coyote. I guess he was walking on the city's North Side when a coyote came up behind him and lunged, teeth first and bit him on one of his butt cheeks. The man received treatment a local hospital and was released in good condition, with a great story to tell for the rest of his life.

Do you have a story like this? Have you ever been bitten by an animal? Can you share your story with us? Call or text us through the WOUR app.

We got a bunch of calls including my favorite from the lady who was visiting a zoo back in the day, when she went to one of those animal food vending machines, where you put a quarter in and food comes out, like a gumball machine.

Anyway she got some food and was attacked by a goose. She said the goose came and bit her right in the butt trying to get the food from her. I've had my own run in with geese before and let me tell you they are not an animal to mess with. Once they start hissin', you better start runnin'! LOL!