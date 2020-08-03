Over $42,000 Raised For HCHS With ‘Strutt Your Mutt’

The Herkimer County Humane Society has announced the winners of the 'Strutt Your Mutt' contest.

The winner (pictured above) is Bambi, and she accrued 3164 votes, while the runner up, Buttons, almost caught up with 3075 votes.

Herkimer County Humane Society Strutt Your Mutt Winner Buttons

Bambi and Buttons will be featured on the billboards donated by Fiberdyne Labs for August. The Herkimer County Humane Society says:

We're amazed by the generosity of our supporters for the $21,030 collected in votes for our fundraiser which will be abundantly matched by our lifesaving partner, Staffworks. Your willingness to give enables HCHS to continue our mission of caring for the homeless cats & dogs of Herkimer County and beyond. Please know we are beyond grateful to all who participated, donated, Staffworks and Fiberdyne Labs for making our fundraiser a success!

Vice President of the Herkimer County Humane Society, Gina Werczynski, says the 'Strutt Your Mutt' contest was in lieu of our annual 'Mutt Strutt, ' which raised $14,000 last year and was also matched by Staffworks.

We were very surprised and appreciative of the contest's success as we posted a goal of $10,000 and never anticipated the community's support doubling that goal.

The Mutt Strutt was canceled due to COVID-19, but it seems this fundraising event may have worked out better. Voting was held July 18 - July 31, and each vote was a one-dollar donation and generously matched by Staff Works for a total of $42,060.

History of the Herkimer County Humane Society:

In 1912, it took a circus traveling through the Herkimer area and the courage of one woman, Zaida Zoller, to call attention to the need for an organization to promote animal welfare. Ms. Zoller was appalled by the condition of the overworked horses pulling circus wagons and called the police. The police cited the circus for abuse and confiscated the horses. This created such a strong public reaction that a group of Ilion businessmen formed the Herkimer County Humane Society. They incorporated the organization on February 13, 1913. The American Society approved the incorporation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and a safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Herkimer County Humane Society Strutt Your Mutt Winners

Bambi will be showcased for a month on the Rt. 5 Fibrodyne LED Billboard, and the Buttons will be featured on the LED Billboard in the Village of Ilion.