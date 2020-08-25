Support the Herkimer County Humane Society this weekend with Scotty's Ride, now called the Brothers Ride.

Ready to ride this Saturday, August 29th? We sure hope so! Bikers should meet at the old K-mart parking lot in Herkimer by 9 am. Barrels will be set up for participants to make a monetary donation to the Herkimer County Humane Society. A minimum of $15 per driver and $10 per passenger is requested.

At 10 am, the Herkimer County Sheriff's Department will lead the 68.1-mile run expected to last about 2 hours.

Google Maps

This year, specific rules must be followed to keep volunteers and their families safe due to COVID-19:

If you leave your bike to visit other riders, then you MUST wear a face mask.

If you're unable to keep 6-feet away from others, you MUST wear a face mask.

When parking your motorcycle before the ride, maintain a 6-foot distance from other bikes and riders.

Please plan accordingly as there are NO bathrooms.

Due to the recent passing of Scott Fifield's brother, Mike, in a motorcycle accident last August, they have changed the name of Scotty's Ride to “Brothers Ride.”

Special thanks to CNY Elks Riders and Team Scotty's Ride for helping put this together.

ALL RIDERS AND PASSENGERS RIDE AT THEIR OWN RISK

Any questions or concerns, call or text Paul Stone at 315-868-3077

If you are unable to participate but would like to support HCHS, here's what they need:

Blankets/Flat Sheets/Comforters – No Pillows/Afghans

CAT LITTER – UNSCENTED – NON-SCOOPABLE ONLY

Towels/Wash Cloths

Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid

Garbage Bags

Hand Soap

Laundry Detergent

Paper Towels

Sponges/Scrub Brushes

Food

Canned Cat Food

Canned Dog Food (No Gravy)

IAMS Can Dog Food – Special Diet, Special Request

Cat Toys

Dog Toys

Thank You Cards and Stamps

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255.