Bikers Wanted For Scotty’s Ride To Benefit Herkimer County Humane Society
Support the Herkimer County Humane Society this weekend with Scotty's Ride, now called the Brothers Ride.
Ready to ride this Saturday, August 29th? We sure hope so! Bikers should meet at the old K-mart parking lot in Herkimer by 9 am. Barrels will be set up for participants to make a monetary donation to the Herkimer County Humane Society. A minimum of $15 per driver and $10 per passenger is requested.
At 10 am, the Herkimer County Sheriff's Department will lead the 68.1-mile run expected to last about 2 hours.
This year, specific rules must be followed to keep volunteers and their families safe due to COVID-19:
- If you leave your bike to visit other riders, then you MUST wear a face mask.
- If you're unable to keep 6-feet away from others, you MUST wear a face mask.
- When parking your motorcycle before the ride, maintain a 6-foot distance from other bikes and riders.
- Please plan accordingly as there are NO bathrooms.
Due to the recent passing of Scott Fifield's brother, Mike, in a motorcycle accident last August, they have changed the name of Scotty's Ride to “Brothers Ride.”
Special thanks to CNY Elks Riders and Team Scotty's Ride for helping put this together.
ALL RIDERS AND PASSENGERS RIDE AT THEIR OWN RISK
Any questions or concerns, call or text Paul Stone at 315-868-3077
If you are unable to participate but would like to support HCHS, here's what they need:
- Blankets/Flat Sheets/Comforters – No Pillows/Afghans
- CAT LITTER – UNSCENTED – NON-SCOOPABLE ONLY
- Towels/Wash Cloths
- Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid
- Garbage Bags
- Hand Soap
- Laundry Detergent
- Paper Towels
- Sponges/Scrub Brushes
- Food
- Canned Cat Food
- Canned Dog Food (No Gravy)
- IAMS Can Dog Food – Special Diet, Special Request
- Cat Toys
- Dog Toys
- Thank You Cards and Stamps
The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255.