Oneida County Ranked 37 Out Of 62 Counties For Health

When it comes to health rankings, Oneida County came in at the bottom half of the state.

WKTV reports that Oneida County is ranked number 37 out of 62 counties in the state for over health factors. The findings are from the annual county health rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The data also shows the county's ranking based on health factors like health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment factors. • Lewis County ranks at 45

• Herkimer County ranks at 44

• Otsego comes in at 15 No. 1 on the list is Nassau County.

You can see the full list of county health rankings online .