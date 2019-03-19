$62.5 Million In Credits Announced For Spectrum Customers

Spectrum Cable has begun to issue credits to New York consumers as required by Charter Communications' settlement with New York State.

The agreement resulted from an action brought by the New York Attorney General's Office, alleging the company failed to deliver customers the reliable and fast internet service it had promised.

Charter is required to issue monetary relief to qualified subscribers and offer video streaming services at no charge.

Qualified subscribers will receive $62.5 million dollars in bill credits.

"Today, New Yorkers will start to receive the tens of millions of dollars and additional services owed to them due to the company's failure to provide quality services to its customers," said Attorney General Letitia James. "In issuing the largest-ever consumer payout by an internet service provider, my office is proud to set a higher standard for the way that internet providers accurately market services."

Spectrum will also offer the following streaming services to approximately 2.2 million current internet subscribers at no extra charge:

Current subscribers who subscribe to both internet and cable television from Spectrum will have a choice of either three (3) months of HBO OR six (6) months of Showtime. (Note: This benefit is available to subscribers who do not already subscribe to both of the offered services through Spectrum.)

Internet only subscribers will get one (1) month of Spectrum TV Choice streaming service-in which subscribers can (depending on their location) access broadcast television and a choice of 10 pay TV networks-as well as access to Showtime for one (1) month.

Consumers will have until May 30, 2019 to select the no extra charge premium services they want.

Consumers should call Spectrum at 1-833-422-8795 for further information.