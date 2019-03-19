Lake Effect Snow Season Lingers This Week

If you already packed up your shovels this season, you may need to unpack them. A storm expected to track up the East Coast late this week could drag cold air across Upstate New York and generate more lake effect snow.

Syracuse.com reports temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

“From Friday night into early Saturday, there is at least the potential for accumulating snow from lake effect,” said Mike Murphy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “It looks like we could at least get a few inches.”

If the storm stays to the east, it is more likely to generate lake effect snow here in Central New York. We will keep you updated when more information is available.