Million Dollar Home For Sale in Remsen

This is the most expensive house for sale in Remsen (we think). Can you imagine living here? Would you WANT to live here? We sure would.

This custom built waterfront home has over 6,200 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms sitting on 1.5 acres with 250" of Hinckley Lake shoreline.

Features include gourmet kitchen, custom climate controlled 725 bottle wine cellar, heated in-ground pool, exercise room, 2 fireplaces, 7- zone radiant heat, central air, and much more. Enjoy three floors of luxury living. Additional acreage is available. [ Zillow ]

The estimated mortgage is $5,469 a month with 20% down ($279,000.) with a 30 year fixed loan and 4.217% interest rate, but add in taxes and insurance and the estimated price jumps to $8,898.00 per month. Take a closer look in the gallery below. The dream home is move-in ready with a price tag of $1,395,000 and listed Steve and Lynn Boucher with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties.

According to Zillow , the house was built in 2006 as a single family home and was put on the market in September 2013 for $2,100,000.00 and has been on and off the market several times and is again for sale at $1,395,000. Get more details here .