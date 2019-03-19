Was A Seal Spotted In Albany?

If you were driving along the Hudson River in Green Island out near Albany this last week, you would have been confused to spot a seal in the river.

The DEC confirms a seal was in upstate New York.

CBS6 posted video of the seal and checked in with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to learn why a seal would be that far north. Apperently, it's not uncommon:

DEC officials say harbor seals are more likely to spend their winters in New York Harbor, but the need to eat can send them up that far north."

I guess when you got to eat, you got to eat.