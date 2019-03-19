GoFundMe Created to Benefit Family of Matt Howe

New York State Department of Transportation employee Matt Howe who was struck on Rt. 17 has passed away. A GoFundMe has been created to benefit his family.

Howe was the driver of a D.O.T. vehicle near exit 36 on Rt. 17 when he was struck by a tractor trailer. Howe was airlifted to a hospital in Sayre, PA where he later died.

A GoFundMe account was set-up to offset medical expenses for his family. In an update on the page, donations can also be sent to the local VFW Post 1371 207 Main Street in Owego.

Find the GoFundMe benefiting the family of Matt Howe here.