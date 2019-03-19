Jeff Lynne’s ELO Pick Dhani Harrison as Summer Tour Opener

Jeff Lynne has handpicked Dhani Harrison, the son of his old friend George Harrison , to serve as the opening act on all dates on Lynne's ELO North American tour this summer.

The two collaborated on the production of George's final album, 2002's Brainwashed , which was finished after the former Beatle 's death the year before. He constructed the record from notes George had written.

Lynne first worked with George in the '80s, first on his Cloud Nine comeback LP and then on the records they made in the Traveling Wilburys .

Lynne and Dhani have previously shared stages at the Concert for George and at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where they performed a version of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" that's best remembered for Prince 's fiery closing solo .

The upcoming 20-show tour by Jeff Lynne's ELO, which was announced last October, will begin June 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim and conclude on Aug. 1 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The trek follows a smaller one Lynne made last summer -- the first time he had toured the U.S. in more than 30 years.

You can see all the 2019 dates below.

Dhani Harrison is supporting his 2017 solo debut, In Parallel . More recently, he scored the HBO miniseries The Case Against Adnan Syed .

Jeff Lynne's ELO 2019 North American Tour

6/20 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

6/22 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/24 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/26 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/28 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

6/29 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/3 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/5 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/7 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/9 -- Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

7/11 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/13 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/16 -- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

7/18 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/20 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/23 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

7/25 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/27 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/30 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8/1 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena