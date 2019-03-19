Schenectady Restaurant Owner Will Compete Against Bobby Flay

Aneesa Waheed, owner of Tara Kitchen in Schenectady , will be featured on the Food Network taking on Bobby Flay.

Waheed's episode of "Beat Bobby Flay" will be on Thursday, March 21st at 10:00pm. Waheed was last featured on "Guy's Grocery Games" and it wasn't long after that appearance that Food Network that she got a call to come back. Waheed filmed this episode in Brooklyn last spring.

The Daily Gazette reported that the episode synopsis says:

"The kitchen goes metal when Iron Chef Jose Garces and Worst Cooks in America's Anne Burrell team up to take down their good friend Bobby Flay."

If she wins the first round, it's her decision what she and Flay cook. Tune in Thursday to see what happens.