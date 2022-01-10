Oneida County Health Department To Stop COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the County Health Department is no longer contact tracing COVID-19 cases.

“The surging Omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily positive COVID-19 infections,” Picente said. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning today, we will no longer contact trace cases. Isolation and quarantining must now be self-maintained. Positive infections will continue to be notified, and we will still provide case investigation in some instances.”

Picente says county residents will still be notified by phone, text or e-mail if they test positive for COVID-19, but contacts to positive infections will not be.

He says positive individuals should notify those who they were in close contact with.

Anyone who test positive for COVID-19, and those who know they have been in contact with someone who is positive, should review the updated isolation and quarantine procedures in the COVID-19 section of ocgov.net,

Isolation is required of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

An individual can exit from isolation if asymptomatic after five days.

Quarantining is only required of unvaccinated individuals and of those who have not received their booster shot (if eligible). Those in quarantine can exit after five days without symptoms.

Meanwhile, Oneida County is reporting 1,594 positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days.

1/7: 767

1/8: 481

1/9: 346

There was one new COVID-related death, bringing the total number of deaths to 602

There are now 4,986 active positive cases in the county, which has a 16.9 percent positivity rate.

64 Oneida County residents are in the hospital.

You can find the ypdated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: at hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/

