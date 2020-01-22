One Man Burned In Early Morning Utica Fire

The Utica Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Wednesday on Leah Street.

Fire officials say crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a 1 1/2 story building with smoke coming from multiple windows, the rear of the structure, kitchen and dining area.

Officials believe the fire’s origin was in the dining area where there was a bed.

Crews were able to get water on the fire quickly to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The lone occupant of the home sustained multiple burn injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

The fire is still being investigated.