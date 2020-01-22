New York’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Resort for Sale

If you've ever dreamed of a lifestyle as an innkeeper or fantasized about owning a famous resort, this could be just the ticket. Plus, who wouldn't love their own place on Golf Course Road?

For just $6 million and a little bit of elbow grease, this property can all be yours. Nestled among the Catskills Mountains in the town of Deposit, it sits majestically along the southern border of New York State. The resort was utilized to film scenes for the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which was set in the late-50s and followed a housewife-turned-comedian named Midge Maisel.

Aside from a golf course, this property has a boathouse, docks, cabins, tennis courts, a bowling alley, an ice cream parlor, and a ballroom.

Six generations of the Scott family have presided over its operation. Earlier this month, according to a piece in NewYorkUpstate.com, a Facebook post said “circumstances beyond our control” would make it impossible to open for the 2020 season. The current propriters, Ray and Doris Scott are both in their 90s.

Jill Gorton of Woodland Creek Real Estate says possible usages for the resort could include weddings and receptions, convention center, rehab facility, an organic farm, etc.

The 150 year-old resort needs repairs to its roof and windows, and its commercial kitchen could stand a reboot. Here are some of the important numbers:

Buildings: 20

Acres: nearly 1,000 acres

Built: 1869

Taxes: $75,000

Cost: $6 million

The property is listed by Katie DuBois (570-575-1414) and Jill Gorton (607-206-4073) of Woodland Creek Real Estate.

Email: kjzdubois@hotmail.com or jwoodgo3@gmail.com. See the full listing and all the pics here.