Rome Man Arrested After Violating 4 Orders Of Protection

Oneida County Deputies responded to a domestic incident Monday morning on Williams Road in Rome.

Officials say, during their investigation deputies found 29-year-old Brian Platt of Rome to be in violation of 4 different orders of protection.

Platt was remanded to Oneida County Jail where he awaits centralized arraignment.

In addition to the order of protection violations, Platt was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.