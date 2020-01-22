Utica Walmart Will No Longer Be Open 24 7

The late-night run to Walmart in Utica will be ending soon. The store on Horatio Street in Riverside Center will no longer be open 24 hours.

For those who work 2nd shift or extremely early morning hours, a change in shopping habits may be needed. Starting February 1, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. 7 days a week. Last March, Bloomberg reported the chain would be cutting overnight shifts at 300 stores nationwide.

No official release from Walmart has provided any details on if or how this may affect employees. Signs in the store and a Facebook post have been the only indication of the change in hours.