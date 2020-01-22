Where New York Ranks Among Most Stressed-Out States

Are you worried about your job? Upset about the condition of your home? Anxious about overpopulation? Buried in too much snow?

Zippia, a job and career site, has published the results of its study about stress and anxiety on a state-by-state basis. The rankings are based on six factors that cause major stress: Commute times, unemployment, hours worked per week, population density, home price to income ratio, and the percent of the population that's uninsured. Here, according to this study, are the 10 most stressed-out states:

Florida New Jersey Texas California Maryland Georgia Delaware Virginia Illinois Mississippi

Florida is #1? Shocker. New York just missed the top 10, coming in at #11 for stress and anxiety. The least stressed state is Iowa.