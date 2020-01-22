The Great New York State Fair is getting greater. 5 days are being added if Governor Cuomo gets his way.

The Governor announced the 5 day extension during his budget presentation. $4.9 million will be added to cover the 18 day fair that will include new programming, an extra weekend, a motor show in the Expo Center and sensory friendly days.

The extension still needs to be approved by the New York Legislature but it seems like a fore gone conclusion. The New York State fair posted the new fair dates on Facebook.

The 2020 New York State fair is expected to start sooner, running August 21 - September 7.

Should the New York State fair last longer or is 13 days long enough? Let us know what you think by texting or calling with the Big Frog 104 app, on our Facebook page or take the poll below.