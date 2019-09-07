One man was killed and two others were injured in what may have been an early morning family fight at a home on Summit Street in Boonville. according to local reports.

The Oneida County 911 call log shows a 'domestic in progress' reported at that address just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Cy Platt, the UticaOD reported. He died after being airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, reports said.

Two other men, aged 31 and 62, suffered non-life threatening stabs wounds, according to WKTV.

Both outlets say a fourth man is in custody. He has not yet been identified.

