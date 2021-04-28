2021 NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days Canceled For The Second Year
New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days that was scheduled for August 20-22, 2021, have been canceled once again.
This would have been the 74th year of the annual Woodsmen's Field Days at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, but it's a bust again due to the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions. WKTV reports officials went to Facebook to cancel the event on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, citing concerns over capacity, spacing, and limits on participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With people coming from 11 states and a number of countries each year, organizers say the safety of everyone involved is their top priority. [WKTV]
Tickets from the 2021 event will be honored at the 75th Woodsmen's Field Days set to run August 19 through August 22, 2022.
The New York State Woodsman's Field Days at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairground honors the forestry industry. The gathering is a major stop on the lumberjack and lumberjill competition circuit. It schedules exciting family-friendly events like this every year:
- Horse skidding exhibition
- Educational forestry seminars
- Beards contest
- Tug of war and greased pole competition
- Lumberjack contests
- Burling (log rolling in water)
- Chainsaw carving demonstration
- Jack and Jill crosscut
- Axe throwing
- Tree falling
- The Indian River Olde Time Lumberjack Show
Contestants are worldwide, coming from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to compete in the Lumberjack festivities. Many have been featured on ESPN and Wide World of Sports. You'll also see displays of various forestry-related equipment for the professional logger to the occasional firewood cutter.