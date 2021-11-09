Browse And Admire Over 5,000 Cookies In Boonville This December

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to head to Boonville for the 2021 Cookie Festival. It'll take place just in time for Christmas.

The festival will take place December 17th - December 19th between 10AM - 4PM. You'll be able to browse over 5,000 baked goods. You don't need to bake any this year, just browse and shop. Also, plan on bringing your appetite clearly with 5,000 baked goods.

The event will be held at Awesome Country's Occasion's Barn located at 106 Park Ave in Boonville. Awesome Country tells us that they love events like this that help build pride in the community:

For years when our business was downstate, we were know for an annual cookie swap. So we decided swapping wasn’t a great idea during these unprecedented times. The idea we came up with was to make a sea of at least 5000 baked items. We need things in our community that make people smile

People will be able to come see the selection and purchase one, or up to all 5000 baked goods. You don't have to pay to enter, but when you find your baked goods, it's a pay what it weighs system. Several licensed bakers they employ will be making these delicious sweets. If you want more info, you can find out more on Facebook now.

Awesome Country Farm House Store is open 7 days a week. They are located at the Old Agway Building behind the VFW driveway. They sell all sorts of local products, you can check them out online here.

