Boonville Construction Worker Hanging Up Tool Belt After Winning $14 Million

A Boonville construction worker is a millionaire, 14 times over thanks to the New York Lottery.

David Signor won $14 million after scratching a winning $10,000 a week for life ticket he bought at the Boonville Sunoco May 28. He plans to use his new found winnings to take care of his parents and his two children. Signor says he also wants to spend more time enjoying fishing and hunting and less time working.

Signor has been playing lottery for years but says he can't top this win. “This one ticket was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he told the Rome Sentinel. “I never thought I could say I was done buying lottery tickets. The dream is out there, I just never thought I would know anybody who won big.”

Blossvale Couple Wins $96 Million

Signor isn't the biggest winner in Central New York. That honor goes to Leonard and Lorraine Padavan from Blossvale, who won $96 million on the Mega Millions drawing with a Quick Pick ticket purchased at Kinney Drugs in Camden in February.

New York Lottery

The couple chose to split the jackpot, receiving a single lump sum of little of $23 million each. Leonard and Lorraine plan to buy an RV and live out their dreams, traveling the country.

Leonard told the New York Lottery his best advice to other Lottery players is, “take a chance.”

The most recent Central New York lottery winner is Diana Dalziell from Baldwinsville. She cashed in on $1 million on the 20X Scratch-Off ticket. Dalziel opted for the one-time payout of just under $600,000.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & nd Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.