See Lifelike Dinosaurs When They Roar Into Boonville This Weekend For Prehistoric Fun

Take a trip over 60 million years into the past and see these walking and friendly dinosaurs move around in Boonville this weekend.

Obviously, these prehistoric beasts have been extinct for quite some time, but with how good technology has gotten, you can now get a real experience. Of course, kids love dinosaurs, and unlike decades past where you would have to read about them, now you can see them. These dinosaurs actually move, make noise, and are friendly.

Take a trip to the Boonville Oneida County Fairgrounds this weekend for the drive-thru experience. This Saturday, October 9th, and Sunday, October 10th you can pack up the car and see these nearly real dinos and learn all about them. There is an app that you can use that will give you a very cool experience where you'll learn about numerous species of dino-mite creatures.

According to the Rome Sentinel, there will be Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Iguanodon, Pteranodon, the ever-popular Tyrannosaurus Rex, Carnotaurus, Velociraptor, Parasaurolophus, and Wuerhosaurus on hand for you to interact with. At $10 for an entire carload, you really can't go wrong. On the Jurassic Wonder Facebook page, they advise you get tickets in advance as they anticipate this event selling out.

This is almost like a new age outdoor circus-type thing. On the Facebook event page, the event is being called Jurassic Wonder: Dinosaur Drive-Thru "The Greatest Little Dinosaur Show on Earth!". Sure to be quite an interesting and fun time this weekend, will you and your family or friends be going? Tickets are available here.

