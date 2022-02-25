Its Been Too Long: Woodsmen’s Field Days On For This Year in Boonville

The pandemic has taken many things away from us, but thankfully it seems like slowly, but surely, we are starting to get some of them back.

Only one year ago, there was hope, hope that 2021 would be a reality for the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days in Boonville. Sadly, as things were still haulted due to COVID restrictions come early Spring, the officials who run the field days decided to pause for another year.

Like any event, time is a necessity when it comes to planning out and executing a successful event. That is something the Field Days needed, time to get everything set, and unlike 2021, in 2022 they have enough to make sure the event will be a go for this summer.

They still need help though. According to a post on Facebook, the organization that runs the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days needs volunteers, donors, and sponsors to make sure the summer event gets off without a hitch. It may seem a little bit different as also in that post on social media the term "re-imagined field days" was used.

This will be the 75th annual Woodsmen's Field Days and is one of the largest events of its kind in all of the Northeastern portion of the United States. This year you can get in on all the field day fun on August 19th, 20th, and 21st.

Keep an eye on that Facebook page above down the line for what the lineup of events is, nothing has been announced yet.

