Cheers! 2 Family Dollar Stores in CNY Will Soon Sell Booze
Cheers! Two Family Dollar stores in Central New York will soon start selling booze.
The company announced plans to start selling beer and wine at 1000 stores back in 2019. Several locations already have a liquor license in New York. 55 more have applied for one according to Buffalo Business First, 2 in Central New York.
The Family Dollar stores in Boonville and Barneveld are among the 55 locations looking to begin offering beer and wine sales.
Family Dollar Liquor License Requests
28 Broadway, Albany
484 Central Ave, Albany
164 S Main St, Albion
88 Church St, Alexandria Bay
378 Main St, Arcade
1 N Main St, Su Sable Forks
8190 NY-12, Barneveld
577 E Main St, Batavia
328 W Washington St, Bath
1725 Union Blvd, Bay Shore
451 Fishkill Ave, Beacon
1725 Montauk Hwy, Bellport
65 Main St, Binghamton
457 Court St, Binghamton
261 Utica Blvd, Boonville
753 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood
1384 Main St, Buffalo
127 Skillen St, Buffalo
710 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo
1770 Broadway, Buffalo
1909 S Park Ave Ste 21, Buffalo
333 Amherst St, Buffalo
400 Virginia St, Buffalo
2565 Bailey Ave, Buffalo
265 W Ferry St, Buffalo
3364 Bailey Ave, Buffalo
1459 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
738 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo
1039 Clinton Ave, Buffalo
517 Niagara St, Buffalo
388 Main St, Cairo
120 Wheeler Rd, Central Islip
15 Dardess Dr, Chatham
950 James St, Clayton
1113 Conklin Rd, Conklin
326 Park Ave, Corning
4269 US Hwy 11, DeKalb Junction
417 State Hwy 10, Deposit
13 Utica St, Deruyter
168 E 4th St, Dunkirk
1600 cedar st, Elmira
1141 Broadway St, Elmira
322 William St, Elmira
46 Church St, Gloversville
70 Buffalo St, Gowanda
8648 NY-22, Ste 3, Granville
110 W South St, Groton
3605 Rte 79, Harpursville
80 Clinton St, Hempstead
82 South Ave, Hilton
125 W Main St, Honeoye Falls
1780 New York Ave, Huntington Station
15 State E, Mount Morris
1723 Main St, Peekskill
836 N Goodman St, Rochester
A number of Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Central New York are already selling booze.
Family Dollar/Dollar General Selling Beer
2264 Downer Street Rd, Baldwinsville
113 Utica St, Hamilton
90 E Main St, Mohawk
9127 Turin Rd, Rome
801 Black River Blvd N, Rome
1915 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
4915 Grolier Rd, Syracuse
2826 S Salina St, Syracuse
1701 N Salina St, Syracuse
1000 Court St, Utica
1700 Erie St, Utica
1711 Genesee St, Utica
2102 State Rte 5, Utica
See all the liquor license requests and approvals at Opengovny.com.