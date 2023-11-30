Behind the Bars of the 7 Oldest Prisons in New York State

As long as there's been people, there's been people behaving badly. And we gotta put 'em someplace.

With as much history as New York state has, perhaps it's no surprise that within our borders lies some of the oldest prisons in the entire country, each with a unique story to tell. Some of our state's institutions date back to the 19th century, offering a unique glimpse into the historical landscape of criminal justice as a whole.

Here in Central New York alone, the NYS Department of Corrections operates several facilities, including Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome (medium security), Marcy Correctional Facility (medium security) and Mid-State Correctional Facility (medium security with a state-run hospital for the mentally ill). These facilities house thousands of inmates between them.

However, none of the three above-mentioned institutions are really all that old, opening at various points during the 1980s. So to find the oldest prisons in the state, we have to look beyond our area.

Below you'll find a gallery of the seven oldest prisons still operating in New York state. Taking a closer look at these old facilities gives us a pretty interesting peek into how New York State's correctional system has evolved and changed over the years.

I guess we should just be thankful we're on the outside looking in, right?

Let's take a closer look:

