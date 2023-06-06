‘1 Star, Would Not Recommend': 5 Funny Reviews of NYS Jails

Let's make one thing perfectly clear: being behind bars is no laughing matter. But the fact that you're able to leave a review the same way you would for your local seafood restaurant? That's kinda funny.

People may have various motivations for leaving a bad review. Some are just venting frustration. It could also serve as a warning to others. And as it relates to businesses, it's a way of holding them accountable. But do these reasons really apply to prisons and jails?

Canva Canva loading...

Once you get out of prison, you'd think the newly-released individual would have a lot more on their mind than leaving a bad review for your former incarcerators. But then again... maybe it's what they look forward to most. It's gotta be the easiest, most harmless form of revenge you can extract. But does a bad review really do anything for a prison? One could argue that a bad review is actually a good review... if it deters someone from getting locked up.

Canva Canva loading...

Sadly, not all the reviews were side-splitting. Several reviews referenced injustice, subpar living conditions, and abuses of power. And while it's true many inmates have committed heinous crimes, ultimately they're still human beings.

Some reviews were from inmates themselves, others were visitors to their respective facilities. And as it turns out, behind all the darkness of the prison system, there are some lighthearted nuggets of humor there. So let's take a look below at 5 funny reviews of New York state prisons and jails:

5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York

These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State "The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)." In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York. New York released a report with the most recent number of violent assaults on inmates in state prisons. There were 134 inmate deaths noted in the report, although it doesn't break down the prisons where each death occurred or who caused them. Here's a look at some of the general violent incidents reported for 2020, which is the most recent data reported by the state. Compared to 10 years ago, inmate assaults have almost doubled. In 2011 there were 666 and in 2020 there were 1,205 reported. These numbers do not include inmate assaults on staff members. Overall, the number of unusual incidents includes things like assaults, deaths, accidents, sexual misconduct, and disruptive behavior. According to the state,In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.