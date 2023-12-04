America’s 1st Execution by Electric Chair Happened in Central New York

Did you know "Ol' Sparky" was first used right here in Central New York? The first person to "ride the lightning" was William Kemmler, and the event was both historic and controversial.

AUBURN PRISON

Just west of Syracuse is Auburn Correctional Facility, one of the oldest continuously operating prisons in the entire world. It first started welcoming guests all the way back in 1818.

To put that into perspective, Napoleon Bonaparte was still alive.

Considering how ancient the Auburn facility is, maybe it's only fitting that it was the first to carry out this new form of capital punishment.

Back in the late 19th century, there was this ongoing debate about finding a more humane method of execution compared to traditional methods like hanging. The electric chair was supposed to be a more civilized alternative.

However, Kemmler's case didn't exactly go as planned.

WHO WAS WILLIAM KEMMLER?

William Kemmler was a rather unsavory individual, convicted of murdering his common-law wife with a hatchet -- as good a candidate as any to try this new cutting-edge technology.

But when they flipped the switch, things didn't go smoothly. It took a couple of jolts before Kemmler finally succumbed. Witnesses described it as a gruesome and somewhat botched affair, not exactly the "humane" execution they were hoping for.

The whole incident sparked a lot of debate about the ethics and effectiveness of the electric chair. Some hailed it as progress, while others were horrified by the graphic nature of it.

Regardless, it marked the beginning of a new era in capital punishment methods in the United States. And it all started right here in Central New York.

