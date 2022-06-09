Popular Landmark in Old Forge is No More

Credit - Joanne Lorenz Nells Iraggi via Facebook

A popular Old Forge landmark is no more.

The fountain on the lakefront in Old Forge has been removed. But why?

The reason for the removal of the fountain is really quite simple said Town of Webb councilwoman Barbara Green. It's outlived its useful life.

Credit - Joanne Lorenz Nells Iraggi via Facebook
Failing Fountain

The fountain, which was built in 1968, ran from the lake and drew sand, causing lots of problems. "The Department of Public Works has had to work on the fountain every year since it's been there. From peeling paint to replacing chunks of concrete that fell off. "

The time finally came to stop making costly repairs and start thinking about something new. "The fountain was cool at the time but we are moving into the 21st century with revitalization plans for the waterfront."

Waterfront Revitalization

What exactly those plans are haven't been decided yet. "We are talking about multiple things including a covered structure and bringing bands or even an ice skating rink," said Green. "It's very preliminary right now. We're working on ideas and designs that may even include another fountain in the future."

The beautification project on the lakefront has taken a step forward already. Town of Webb employees and volunteers created a new way to welcome visitors to the area -  with flowers, spelling out Old Forge.

Credit - Barbara Green
Credit - Barbara Green
